How to Avoid Ketchup Explosions and More Food Trivia

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

F&W Editors
May 29, 2015

1. Double popsicles were created during Great Depression so that two kids could share one treat.

2. In 2006, Haagen Dazs and the Austrian Postal Service once created cheesecake–flavored stamps.

3. How to avoid ketchup explosions: According to physics, tapping neck of bottle is more effective than thumping on the bottom.

4. Heliciculture has nothing to do with helicopters. It’s snail farming!

5. In 1883, high tide flooded an Atlantic City candy shop. The owner jokingly offered a little girl soggy “saltwater” taffy and the name stuck.

