How to Add More Avocado to Your Thanksgiving Meal

1. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Pecans and Avocado (above)

Jean-Georges Vongerichten first created this side dish as an all-green one, using pistachios. "When I tried it with pecans, though, it was even better," he says.

2. Avocado Relish with Caramelized Onions

Chef Dean Fearing serves this chunky avocado condiment with turkey as an alternative to cranberry sauce. He likes the Southwestern richness it adds to turkey.

3. Roasted Carrot and Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing

A healthy addition to the Thanksgiving table, this Moroccan-spiced salad combines vitamin A–rich carrots and heart-healthy avocados.

4. Loaded Sweet Potatoes with Chorizo and Pomegranate

This sweet potato is a brighter take on the classic fully loaded baked potato. It’s topped with avocado, spicy chorizo and fresh pomegranate.

5. Cabbage, Kale, and Apple Slaw with Avocado Yogurt Dressing

Light, tangy avocado-yogurt dressing wakes up the slaw, while crisp julienned apple sticks add sweetness.

6. Avocado and Pumpkin Seed Salsa

The toasted pumpkin seeds give this salsa a crunchy texture. It’s great as a pre-Thanksgiving dinner snack.

7. Crab-and-Avocado Toasts

Chef Gerard Craft creates a very simple and delicious starter by tossing sweet crabmeat with fresh mint and lime juice, then spooning it over mashed avocado on toast.