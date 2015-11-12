How to Add More Avocado to Your Thanksgiving Meal

You already know that avocado can upgrade anything, from your morning toast to your burger to your happy hour cocktail, so why not include the creamy wonder-fruit in your Thanksgiving meal? Here, seven ways to make Thanksgiving even better with avocado.
1. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Pecans and Avocado (above)
Jean-Georges Vongerichten first created this side dish as an all-green one, using pistachios. "When I tried it with pecans, though, it was even better," he says.
2. Avocado Relish with Caramelized Onions
Chef Dean Fearing serves this chunky avocado condiment with turkey as an alternative to cranberry sauce. He likes the Southwestern richness it adds to turkey.
3. Roasted Carrot and Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing
A healthy addition to the Thanksgiving table, this Moroccan-spiced salad combines vitamin A–rich carrots and heart-healthy avocados.
4. Loaded Sweet Potatoes with Chorizo and Pomegranate
This sweet potato is a brighter take on the classic fully loaded baked potato. It’s topped with avocado, spicy chorizo and fresh pomegranate.
5. Cabbage, Kale, and Apple Slaw with Avocado Yogurt Dressing
Light, tangy avocado-yogurt dressing wakes up the slaw, while crisp julienned apple sticks add sweetness.
6. Avocado and Pumpkin Seed Salsa
The toasted pumpkin seeds give this salsa a crunchy texture. It’s great as a pre-Thanksgiving dinner snack.
7. Crab-and-Avocado Toasts
Chef Gerard Craft creates a very simple and delicious starter by tossing sweet crabmeat with fresh mint and lime juice, then spooning it over mashed avocado on toast.