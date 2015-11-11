How to Access Late-Night Dessert Porn, Wine Workouts and Travel Intel via Notify by Facebook

Get your thumbs ready to download an amazing new app.

F&W Editors
November 11, 2015

Today, Food & Wine launches some of the first stations on Facebook by Notify, an app that sends out essential push notifications from your favorite titles like Time, People, InStyle and yours truly. (Time Inc. brands are pioneers on the app.) Right now, you can subscribe to four F&W stations.

1. Follow Virtual Sugar High for nightly dessert porn.

2. Score a daily seasonal recipe via Make This Now.

3. Get the latest insider travel tips weekly on Where to Go Next

4. Follow our Wine Tasting Workout for access to weekly guides on the best bottles to drink now. 

Find out more about Notify here, and download it from the App Store

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up