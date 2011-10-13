The Hottest New Sausages

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Provencal-Style Chicken Sausage

Eater rounded up 12 must-try New York City sausages today. The tube steaks come dressed like banh mi at Epicerie Boulud, made from fresh seafood at The Breslin and battered like acorn dog at Peels. While the feature should inspire citywide sausage crawls, you can experience the joys of artisanal sausage in your own kitchen. These homemade Provençal-Style Chicken Sausages from food writer Hank Shaw are easy to do with Shaw’s sausage-making tips and shortcuts.