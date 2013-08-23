Hot Dog or Legs? Plus: How to Train a Baby to Shake a Martini

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Ice Cream Toilet Dish: Taiwan may have a chain of toilet-themed restaurants, but Japan is home to the toilet ice cream dish. It’s called Ku-Sofuto, which is a play on the Japanese words for soft serve ice cream (sofuto) and s&*@ (kuso). Just in case that wasn’t unappetizing enough, you can get it with little paper bugs sticking out of it.

Martini Glass Rattle: As long as babies are going to shake things, why not put them to work shaking mommy's martini? It’s that kind of Mad Men-inspired thinking that led to the Martini Time Baby Rattle. It’s a mini martini glass with a plastic pimento-stuffed olive that rattles around when baby shakes his glass, demanding your attention—presumably to request more olives because who orders a martini with one olive?

Hot Dog Legs: In just a week, this Tumblr has taken the Internet by storm by posing the question: Is this a picture of legs or hot dogs? If you look through enough of the images, everything blurs. There are no hot dogs. There are no legs. There are only hot dog legs.

Spaghetti Burger: Philadelphia’s answer to New York’s ramen burger is the spaghetti burger. Available at the burger joint PYT, the creation consists of a mozzarella-stuffed meatball patty topped with tomato sauce and sandwiched between two crispy disks of garlic butter-soaked, very al dente spaghetti.

Belgian Frites Vending Machine: The Belgians love their frites (we won’t call them french fries out of respect). Here’s proof: A new vending machine in Brussels takes just 90 seconds to turn out beef fat-fried frites with ketchup or mayo (both plain and harissa-flavored). Fingers crossed for our very own AFM (Automated Fry Machine) in Times Square.

