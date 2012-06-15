Hot Dog History

The hot dog has come a long way: Crif Dogs' bacon-wrapped, avocado-topped Chihuahua dog.

As one of the most American of foods, the plebeian hot dog is a summer entertaining staple, both for the President and First Lady and even for British royalty: On June 11, 1939, England's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the current Queen Elizabeth’s mother) were served their first American hot dogs during a six-day visit to the United States.



During the trip, which aimed to strengthen British-American relations prior to World War I, then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt invited the royal family to his home in upstate New York for a picnic of hot dogs, green salad and strawberry shortcake. The king reportedly ate two hot dogs in buns with gusto while the queen tackled hers with a fork and knife.



That landmark royal visit is the setting for Hyde Park on Hudson, slated to be released in December. The film will depict the less delicious, but certainly more juicy love affair between President Roosevelt (Bill Murray) and his distant cousin Margaret Suckley (Laura Linney).





