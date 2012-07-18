Hot & Cold

Grace Parisi's Caramelized-Pineapple Baked Alaskas / © Stephanie Foley

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

Baked Alaska is so old-fashioned, but retro is supertrendy—especially if it means updating something comforting and homey. I've put these individual baked Alaskas into ramekins and topped them with caramelized fresh pineapple and golden, toasted meringue. What I love about these is that you can do all but the meringue way ahead and assemble (and torch) them at the last minute. Fresh pineapple is a must, and my ratcheting pineapple slicer from OXO makes peeling and cutting painless. SEE RECIPE »

