A Hot Campari Cocktail for Christmas

Bracingly bittersweet and vibrantly red, Campari is a home bar staple for Negroni lovers everywhere. But the herbaceous aperitif is more versatile than you think. In fact, it’s even great in a hot holiday cocktail, as Boilermaker bartender Erick Castro found when he invented the Babbo’s Toddy.

A toasty take on a Boulevardier (a Negroni made with bourbon instead of gin) crossed with a classic hot toddy, the ruby-red drink is an aromatic, curative cocktail that’s perfect for a chilly Christmas night after a huge feast.

Babbo’s Toddy

Makes 1 drink

1 ounce sweet vermouth

3/4 ounce cinnamon syrup (combine equal parts sugar and water with a cinnamon stick; stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved)

1/2 ounce Campari

1/2 ounce bourbon (Castro uses Wild Turkey 101)

Boiling water

Orange slice

Fill an 8-ounce mug with boiling water and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes until it is very warm. Dump out the boiling water. Pour the vermouth, Campari, bourbon and cinnamon syrup into the mug. Top with boiling water, garnish with an orange slice and serve.

