Honolulu Guide: High-End Dining and Chinatown Shopping

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, six amazing spots in Honolulu.

Vintage Cave Honolulu

Per Se alum Chris Kajioka's $295 tasting menu, (including carrots three ways), is the city's most coveted meal. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd.; vintagecave.com

Cocina

At Honolulu's first modern Mexican restaurant, Quinten Frye makes rich headcheese-carnitas tacos with poblano relish. 667 Auahi St.; cocinahawaii.com

The Pig and the Lady

Chef Andrew Le plays with Vietnamese cuisine, turning a banh mi into a sort of French dip with a side of pho broth. 83 N. King St.; thepigandthelady.com

Chinatown Shops

Madre Chocolate

The bean-to-bar chocolate company's Honolulu store has a lava-rock wall. 8 N. Pauahi St.; madrechocolate.com

Owens & Co.

The beach bungalow–like shop sells bright batik textiles and supersoft T-shirts. 1152 Nuuanu Ave.; owensandcompany.com

Roberta Oaks

Tailored Hawaiian shirts come in vintage prints. 19 N. Pauahi St.; robertaoaks.com

