An Honest Pale Ale

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Joe Ogrodnek of Brooklyn’s Battersby and Dover thinks that American beer makers are going overboard with flavor intensity. “What was pilsner is now a pale ale; what was a pale ale is now an IPA. And IPAs are so extreme,” Ogrodnek says. “Everything’s supersweet, or as bitter as we can make it.” But there’s one American beer out there that he thinks is doing it right: Founders Pale Ale. “It tastes the way it should,” he says. “It’s simple and great.”

Related: 26 Ways to Cook with Beer

4 Supereasy Beer Cocktails

The Rebirth of Cincinnati’s Beer Scene