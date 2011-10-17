Homemade General Tso’s for Delivery-Addicted New Yorkers

October 17, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

The New York Post reports that New Yorkers order in or dine out for 50 percent of their meals. Rather than quit takeout cold turkey—or cold pizza, more appropriately—we suggest that delivery addicts give Grace Parisi’s home-cooked General Tso’s Chicken a try. This variation features a light cornstarch coating and is pan-fried rather than deep-fried, so it's also healthier than the Chinese takeout staple.

 

 

