Homemade General Tso’s for Delivery-Addicted New Yorkers

General Tso's Chicken

The New York Post reports that New Yorkers order in or dine out for 50 percent of their meals. Rather than quit takeout cold turkey—or cold pizza, more appropriately—we suggest that delivery addicts give Grace Parisi’s home-cooked General Tso’s Chicken a try. This variation features a light cornstarch coating and is pan-fried rather than deep-fried, so it's also healthier than the Chinese takeout staple.