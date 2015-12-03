Homemade Brittle: The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Already putting off picking up presents for the looming "Giving Season"? If so, you should try making this deliciously nutty brittle from Al Di La in Brooklyn. It can be put together in almost no time at all and, as an added bonus, the base recipe uses ingredients that you probably already have on hand: sugar, corn syrup, baking soda, butter and salt. After that, the fun part is choosing which crunchy additions you want to incorporate. While peanuts are a classic go-to, the recipe will also work with almonds, pepitas, pine nuts and even bacon. So get creative—and then, whenever you have time, work on whipping up a batch. If you decide not to wait until the last minute, the brittle will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one month.

Al Di La's Brittle Recipe

Total: 30 min

Makes: 1 pound

1 1/2 cups nuts and/or seeds

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/3 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup light corn syrup

2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Line one large rimmed baking sheet with a piece of greased parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine the nuts or seeds with the baking soda and salt. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, water, corn syrup and butter. Cook over moderately high heat, swirling occasionally, until the syrup is a dark amber color and reads 300°F on a candy thermometer. Using a metal spoon, stir in the nut mixture. Immediately pour the hot mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Cover the brittle with another piece of parchment paper and, using a rolling pin, carefully roll the brittle into a thin, even layer. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Remove the parchment and break into large shards.