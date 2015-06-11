A Holier Happy Hour

Reproduced with permission from Regnery Publishing.

Inspired by Michael Foley’s new book and the holy days he describes, we’ve rounded up our own guide to raising a glass (or five) to the saints this month.

Christine Quinlan
June 11, 2015

If you went to Catholic school, grew up around people who hung saints' medals from rearview mirrors and are part of a family where everyone is named for a saint or someone in the Bible, then Drinking with the Saints: The Sinner's Guide to a Holy Happy Hour by Michael Foley might speak to you. Even if you can't check any of those boxes, you've probably imbibed on St. Patrick's Day, eaten pizza at a feast of San Gennaro somewhere or, as you sipped a Trappist brew, uttered a quiet thank you to the monks who perfected the formula in a monastery years ago. With Foley's book, you can celebrate a saint nearly every day—or just jump ahead to a recipe inspired by your namesake. Better yet, blow it out on All Saints' Day with a mix of your favorites. Today is the feast day of St. Barnabas, who was known as the patron saint of sidekicks. So Foley recommends phoning a friend and mixing up a batch of sidecars

Inspired by Foley’s book and the holy days he describes, we’ve rounded up our own guide to raising a glass (or five) to the saints this month:

June 14 St. Basil the Great started an anti-bullying campaign around the year 350. Try a Sweet Basil cocktail in his honor.

June 15 St. Landelinus was a former thief who converted to Christianity and made amends for his life of crime. Why not pour out a Half Sinner, Half Saint for him?

June 24 St. John the Baptist was reported to enjoy a diet of locusts and wild honey. In honor of his day, we recommend drinking a Bee's Knees with honey syrup.

June 29 To honor St. Peter—the sentry in the sky, the keeper of the Pearly Gates—hoist a Silver Lining.

Related: 20 Modern Summer Fruit Cocktails
26 Refreshing Summer Drinks
Beautiful Summer Fruit Cocktails
 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up