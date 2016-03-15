The Holiday Wine Wheel

March

March 27: Easter

Pope Francis has said, before an audience of thousands, "There is no party without wine"—alluding to the wedding at Cana, where Jesus turned water into wine. Drink an Argentinean red in his honor: 2014 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec ($21).

April

April 1: April Fools' Day

Buy a bottle of 2012 Pirate Treasured ($65)—the whimsical treasure map label belies the intensity of this red blend.

April 18: Tax Day

Until that refund comes in, stick to bargains like the 2011 Château Ollieux Romanis Corbières ($17).

April 22: Earth Day

Proceeds from the 2012 OneHope Wholesome Wave Pinot Noir ($75) help low-income families get affordable access to fresh, local and regional foods.

April 22-28: Passover

Many of the most exciting kosher wines come from Israel, especially its Galilee and Judean Hills regions. Try the Cabernet-based 2013 Tzora Vineyards Shoresh ($37).

May

May 8: Mother's Day

Get your mother something from a great woman winemaker, like the 2014 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc ($32).

May 30: Memorial Day

Buy the 2012 Murphy-Goode Homefront Red ($14), and 50 cents will go to Operation Homefront to help armed-service members' families.

June

June 19: Father's Day

Seek out a wine from a father-son winemaking team, like the 2013 Andrew Will Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($39). For a father-daughter duo, try the 2013 Rock Wall Chalk Hill Zinfandel ($40).