© Quentin Bacon

Winter Chicken Salad RecipeAfter a long weekend of rich dishes, leftovers and Christmas desserts, cookbook author Mindy Fox’s riff on Chinese chicken salad is a fantastically fast way to get a head start on healthy New Year’s resolutions. For a seasonal and colorful twist on the classic salad, Fox replaces the traditional mandarin oranges with blood orange segments.

Related: More Holiday Detox Recipes

Fantastic Chicken Salads

Citrus Recipes