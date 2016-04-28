Hobnob with the Who’s Who of Food Society at MOFAD’s Spring Gala

On May 12, anyone who is anyone in New York's food world will be at one event: the Museum of Food and Drink’s Spring Benefit Dinner. Hosted by Chopped’s Ted Allen and chef Alex Guarnaschelli, the start-studded event will take place in none other than Carnegie Hall.

With a tasting menu featuring dishes inspired by future MOFAD exhibit themes (think “TV Dinners” and “What Would Jesus Eat?”) from chefs like Marco Canora, Andrew Carmellini and Bryce Shuman, the dinner is sure to be unforgettable—if you can actually concentrate on your food rather than the culinary celebs, that is. The guest list includes genius author Harold McGee (who the dinner is honoring this year), mad genius food and drink scientist Dave Arnold, and the one and only Questlove. As an added distraction from the multi-course meal, the event will also feature multisensory exhibits from the MOFAD Lab.

It should come as no surprise that tickets for such an impressive event don’t come cheap, though they're partially tax deductible because they support MOFAD. You can secure your seat now for $750.