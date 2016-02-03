Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Runs on Pizza

Whether or not you think it's important for a presidential candidate to love pizza—we have opinions on this subject that we will keep to ourselves, for purposes of journalistic objectivity—it is now possible to at least roughly assess the 2016 presidential field's interest and taste in this important category of cuisine.

Thanks to Gawker, which did a deep-dive into nine months' worth of the candidates' campaign finance reports, we now have the raw data on how much money each campaign spent on pizza. Among both the GOP and Democratic candidates, there was one clear leader: Hillary Clinton. Between July and December of 2015, her campaign spent $9,046.38 on pizza. "Hillary Clinton is the one true Pizza Queen," writes Gabrielle Bluestone, the author of the Gawker post.

The runner-up in pizza expenditures was Republican candidate Ben Carson ($3,707), followed by Jeb Bush ($3,583). Bernie Sanders, Clinton's Democratic rival, came in fourth with $3,354 in pizza expenditures.

One person in this race appears not to like pizza at all. (Or maybe someone in her campaign has a gluten or dairy allergy?) Republican Carly Fiorina's campaign did not spend a cent on the stuff.