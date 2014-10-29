High-Tech Halloween: How to Make Starburst-esque Candy at Home

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

For many American kids, Starburst is "the one." The candy they always buy at the movies, hoard on Halloween, and dream about when facing down a heap of broccoli and a warning from mom to "eat every bite."



There's a reason the young ones love it so. Bright in flavor, with a yielding, chewy softness and the mouth-coating heft that can only come from added fat, Starburst is a uniquely satisfying confection. So it shouldn't surprise you that it takes some effort to do it DIY. In commercial factories, powerful machines perform the pulling required to align sugar crystals and incorporate air into candy. At home, it's your arms that do all the work. Basically, you pull until you can't pull no more. The more you pull, the softer and fluffier your candy becomes. (We suggest enlisting a friend or two to help, especially if you are planning to color your confections. More on that below.)



Prepare to fall hard for this intricately textured homemade candy—exactly like the stuff you savored as a kid, only super-fresh and imbued with all the tender care you put into making it. The broccoli probably doesn't sound so bad anymore, but dessert is just as sweet.



Equipment: Ziploc-style bag (1 gallon), Sous vide setup (optional), Stand mixer



