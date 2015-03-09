This Hidden Gem of a Cookbook Has the Perfect Escargot Recipe

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Lydia Shire, Scampo in Boston

The Book: Splendid Fare: The Albert Stockli Cookbook by Albert Stockli (1970)

“Albert Stockli was the original chef at the Four Seasons. Every single recipe in this book is absolutely amazing,” Shire says. “I found my copy at Kitchen Arts & Letters. It belonged to Doris Greenspan, and it’s signed ‘To Doris, Love, Albert. 1971.’ His escargot recipe is perfect. He grinds parsley and watercress into his garlic butter with Pernod and some almonds. Because there’s that little bit of texture in the butter, it’s the best butter! Now I’d never make garlic butter without a little Pernod and a few almonds.”

Related: Best Recipes from Cookbook Authors

10 Recipes from Cookbook Legends

Amazing Vegetable Cookbooks