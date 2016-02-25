Here's the World's Largest, Most Expensive Bottle of Gin

To give you a sense of just how big this record-breaking bottle of gin really is, consider these facts: A regular bottle of gin is ¾ of a liter and a magnum of wine is 1.5 liters. Silent Pool Distillers' new gin contains 9 liters—which should be enough for 135 cocktails.

The ornate design, hand-painted by artist Laura Barrett, draws on the lore of Silent Pool—a lake in Surrey that's said by some to be sacred. The aqua-green color was inspired by the color of the pool, the herbs visually reference some of the 24 botanicals in the bottle (including Bosnian juniper, Bulgarian angelica, honey, and grain of paradise), and the copper top is an homage to the stills used to make the spirit.

The official unveiling of the bottle takes place on March 10 at Hedonism Wines in Mayfair, London. A public tasting of the gin, with Master Distiller Cory Mason, will also take place on that day. The price to own this piece of cocktail history: £5,000 ($7,000). And that seems like a bargain compared to what some other rare bottles have fetched recently.

