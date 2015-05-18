Here's Why You Only Crave Tomato Juice on a Plane

According to a new study from Cornell University, the loud din of a plane in flight weakens sweet flavors (which is why that Diet Coke never tastes the same as it does on the ground) but enhances umami flavors like those in tomato juice. The researchers hope that their study will result in airlines rethinking in-flight food options so that they include more umami-ful ingredients. Until that happens, here are nine umami-packed snacks to make ahead of time for your next flight.

1. Potato Chips with Nori Salt

These quick, homemade potato chips are sprinkled with richly flavored nori (seaweed) salt.

2. Truffled Popcorn

You can’t go wrong with a mix of melted butter, pecorino cheese, truffle salt and rosemary.

3. Roasted Edamame Snacks

Edamame roasted in a spiced soy sauce mixture is easy to make and a healthy snack.

4. Nutty Baby Kale Chips

These dead-simple kale chips are irresistibly crispy and require just 15 minutes of prep.

5. Crisp Salami Cocktail Mix

Make twice as much as you think you’ll need—this cocktail mix is addictive.

6. Sesame-Soy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

These savory, Asian-inspired sesame-soy pumpkin seeds are great alone or on a salad.

7. Parmesan-Rice Crisps

Rich and incredibly crunchy, these lacy crackers don’t taste like anything you’d find in a health-food store.

8. Asian Snack Mix with Nori

Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori, miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable riff on Chex Mix.

9. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn

Nutritional yeast is a great additional to popcorn whether you’re vegan or not—it imparts a fabulous cheesy, nutty flavor.