Here's What a Unicorn Wine Tastes Like

Sommelier Maryse Chevriere has a not-so-secret identity. When she isn't pouring at San Francisco's Petit Crenn, she's reigning on Instagram as @freshcutgardenhose, the world's foremost visual interpreter of wine tasting notes. F&W asked her to doodle the flavors of five of the world's most desirable unicorn wines—hard-to-find bottles that the geekiest somms love to hunt down.
2005 Ganevat Savagnin Ouille
France's Jura region has been code for cool among somms for several years now, with Domaine Jean-François Ganevat reigning as one of the region's undisputed heartthrobs. A leader in the biodynamic wine movement, his impressive cuvées come from extremely old vines that he meticulously tends personally.
2012 Yvon Métras Fleurie
A cult star of the Beaujolais region and icon of the natural winemaking scene, Yvon Métras bottles a particular brand of catnip for in-the-know wine cognoscenti. They clamor for the chance to get their hands on his extremely limited offerings.
2005 Clos Rougeard Saumur Champigny
Regarded by many as the king of Loire Valley Cab Franc, Domaine Clos Rougeard checks all the marks for bonafied unicorn wine status: a generations-old family pedigree, low yields, wild yeasts, slow fermentations, low sulfur, and an cave-like cellar that looks like something out of the Lord of the Rings chronicles.
2007 Willi Schaefer Graacher Himmelreich Riesling
Importer Michael Skurnik describes Willi Shaefer Rieslings as the "ne plus ultra of Mosel wine." No wonder geeky acidhounds flock for a taste of these age-worthy bottles.
2011 Sandlands Chenin Blanc (above)
A darling of the "new California" wine movement, longtime Turley winemaker Tegan Passalacqua has been a prominent advocate for reestablishing the state's diverse varietal heritage. His own Sandlands label has been a hit since the get-go, commanding tastemakers' high-praise.