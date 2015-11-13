Here's What a Unicorn Wine Tastes Like

2005 Ganevat Savagnin Ouille

© Maryse Chevriere

France's Jura region has been code for cool among somms for several years now, with Domaine Jean-François Ganevat reigning as one of the region's undisputed heartthrobs. A leader in the biodynamic wine movement, his impressive cuvées come from extremely old vines that he meticulously tends personally.

2012 Yvon Métras Fleurie

© Maryse Chevriere

A cult star of the Beaujolais region and icon of the natural winemaking scene, Yvon Métras bottles a particular brand of catnip for in-the-know wine cognoscenti. They clamor for the chance to get their hands on his extremely limited offerings.

2005 Clos Rougeard Saumur Champigny

© Maryse Chevriere

Regarded by many as the king of Loire Valley Cab Franc, Domaine Clos Rougeard checks all the marks for bonafied unicorn wine status: a generations-old family pedigree, low yields, wild yeasts, slow fermentations, low sulfur, and an cave-like cellar that looks like something out of the Lord of the Rings chronicles.

2007 Willi Schaefer Graacher Himmelreich Riesling

© Maryse Chevriere

Importer Michael Skurnik describes Willi Shaefer Rieslings as the "ne plus ultra of Mosel wine." No wonder geeky acidhounds flock for a taste of these age-worthy bottles.

2011 Sandlands Chenin Blanc (above)

A darling of the "new California" wine movement, longtime Turley winemaker Tegan Passalacqua has been a prominent advocate for reestablishing the state's diverse varietal heritage. His own Sandlands label has been a hit since the get-go, commanding tastemakers' high-praise.