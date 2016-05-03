Here's How to Take a 3-Week, Multi-Country, Noma-Inspired Culinary Tour (On a Private Jet)

Do you love food? Do you love travel? Do you love private jets and incredibly lavish vacations? We may have just the trip for you.

The Four Seasons just announced its 2017 Culinary Discoveries itinerary, a three-week long journey—via private jet—that will take guests all over the globe to see amazing sites, talk to leading chefs and food experts, and eat some of the greatest meals the world has to offer. The itinerary was developed with renowned chef René Redzepi, of the acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, and guests will tour exclusive kitchens and partake in hosted talks about the past and present of global food culture.

“We have always enjoyed the opportunity to travel and explore, and to learn about the ingredients and cultures that have helped shape what people eat and how they cook,” Redzepi said, in a press release accompanying the announcement of the 2017 Culinary Discovery itinerary. “From our team’s travels across Scandinavia to relocating our restaurant to Tokyo and Sydney, our international journeys have helped expand our minds and our tastes, and influenced the creativity of the Noma kitchen. We look forward to working with Four Seasons to help develop their first-ever Culinary Discoveries journey, and to create an experience that is truly memorable.”

That trip, which starts on May 27 and goes through June 14, spans Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Mumbai, Florence, Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Paris. It includes a private dinner with Chef Jong Kuk Lee in Seoul; a day of foraging outside of Tokyo with Chef Namae Shinobu; an elephant trek in Thailand; a street food tour through Mumbai, and more. Along the way, guests travel in the Four Season Private Jet and stay at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

If that exact itinerary isn't quite your speed, there are several other Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences on offer: The Global Getaway trip (March-April 2017) hits spots like Dubai, Singapore, Bogota, and Miami; the International Intrigue tour (September 2017) covers ground such as St. Petersburg, Marrakesh, and Serengeti; and people on the the Extraordinary Adventures trip (September-October 2016) will head to Sydney, Langkawi, and Mauritius.

This kind of high-end, intensely curated experience does not come cheap, however. According to a spokesperson for the trip, prices for the 2017 start at $135,000. For the 2016 tours, prices start at $106,000.