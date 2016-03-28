Here's Another Reason to Binge-Drink Coffee

We've talked before about how drinking boatloads of coffee could, at least according to some studies, have medically beneficial properties. Now, one Harvard scientist has echoed that sentiment, arguing that coffee “contains a number of healthful vitamins and nutrients," and that those benefits are seen "up to about five cups per day."

"Coffee, provided that it is minimally sweetened with sugar and not loaded with whipped cream can definitely be part of a healthy diet," wrote Vasanti Malik, a research scientist at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a recent Reddit AMA. He also pointed out that coffee, "whether it’s caffeinated or decaf," contains not only "a number of healthful vitamins" but that "findings from our studies have shown associations with reduced risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality."

The questioner had asked specifically whether or not coffee negatively affected the stomach lining's ability to take in nutrients; to that, Malike said he was "not aware of the link between coffee intake and harm to the stomach lining," although he pointed out that this was not his area of expertise. But, he added, "physicians usually suggest limiting intake of coffee among patients with ulcerative colitis, IBD (Inflammatory bowel disease)/IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), or ulcers."

Look, you shouldn't put too much stock in any of these studies; they tend to be all over the place. But score another point for coffee.

