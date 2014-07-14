Herbed Shrimp with Capellini and Spicy Bread Crumbs

There is no substitute for all of the great things that happen to pasta dishes like this one when you finish them with the brilliantly crunchy contrast of a healthy dose of crumbs.

Andrew Zimmern
July 14, 2014

Shrimp. Garlic. Pasta. Herbs. We make this summertime favorite every week, sometimes serving it over blanched spinach or other greens. After spending time cooking and eating in Sicily many years ago, I started keeping these bread crumbs around the house for use on salads, vegetables, scrambled eggs…and pasta. There is no substitute for all of the great things that happen to pasta dishes like this one when you finish them with the brilliantly crunchy contrast of a healthy dose of crumbs. Don’t overthink this one, just do it.  Get the Recipe

Related: Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures
F&W's Ultimate Guide to Pasta Recipes
Video: Peeling and Cleaning Shrimp
Shrimp Étouffée
More Grilled Shrimp Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up