Herbed Shrimp with Capellini and Spicy Bread Crumbs

Shrimp. Garlic. Pasta. Herbs. We make this summertime favorite every week, sometimes serving it over blanched spinach or other greens. After spending time cooking and eating in Sicily many years ago, I started keeping these bread crumbs around the house for use on salads, vegetables, scrambled eggs…and pasta. There is no substitute for all of the great things that happen to pasta dishes like this one when you finish them with the brilliantly crunchy contrast of a healthy dose of crumbs. Don’t overthink this one, just do it. Get the Recipe

