Help Save the Endangered Honey Bee!

With honey bee colonies mysteriously dying at alarming rates across the U.S., the national July 10 “holiday” known as “Don’t Step on a Bee Day,” designed to prevent barefoot summer fun seekers from getting stung, has taken on new importance. This week, Buzz Bakery in Alexandria, Virginia, is donating proceeds from the sales of its bee-themed sweets—like its bee-shaped sugar cookies ($1.95), honey ice cream ($2.25 per scoop) and dark chocolate-honey truffles ($1.50)—to researching the causes and solutions of the honey bee crisis. And on July 10, Buzz will offer free mini vanilla cakes slathered with honey frosting to raise awareness of the problem. Who says cupcakes can’t change the world?



