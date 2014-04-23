Help Fight Hunger While Eating Some of NYC’s Best Food

On Monday, April 28, the 27th Annual Taste of the Nation will bring together some of New York’s most talented chefs to help raise money for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. This year, F&W’s editor-in-chief Dana Cowin is an honorary event chair along with legendary restaurateur Danny Meyer and chef John Delucie. The incredible gala will feature food and cocktails from restaurants like Ai Fiori, Blue Hill, The Butterfly, Estela, Toro NYC and more. Chefs including Alex Guarnaschelli, Scott Conant and Anita Lo will be there signing books and there will be a silent auction with prizes like a VIP preview of Top Chef alum Jeff McInnis’s soon-to-open New York restaurant, Root & Bone. For the first time, the event will also feature a marketplace selling artisanal foods like pickles from Brooklyn Brine. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

