Help Fight AIDS, Eat Amazing Food at Mario Batali’s 1,000-Seat Dinner Party

On Sunday, May 31, F&W Chef-in-Residence Mario Batali will host an epic al fresco dinner on Manhattan’s Pier 26. The (RED) Supper officially kicks off the EAT (RED) DRINK (RED) SAVE LIVES campaign, which taps chefs, restaurants and bars across the country to offer specials, create (RED)-inspired dishes and host events throughout the month of June that will raise money and awareness for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

The thousand-seat dinner will feature 10 chefs divided up into five teams of two: David Burke and Josh Capon, April Bloomfield and Joey Campanaro, Elizabeth Falkner and Mark Ladner, Michael Symon and Jonathan Waxman and Michael Schlow and John Besh. Each duo will cook an original four-course meal for 200 of the guests. Dishes will include incredible, red-inflected dishes like lobster rolls, tomato salad and red berries with chocolate cake. Produced by Outstanding In The Field, an amazing organization that puts on ambitious and amazing pop-up dinners across the country, the event is sure to be spectacular.

Tickets, which go for $295, are on sale now. Head over to gilt.com/theREDsupper to buy yours.

