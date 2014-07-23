A Healthy Take on Steak (with Wine)

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

The Middle East is a region filled with so many incredible sauces for serving with grilled meats. The one here is based on zhoug, a green chile sauce that is usually quite fiery. To make this one a bit less spicy (and thus, more wine friendly), I make it with poblanos.

While the recipe below looks long, it’s actually quite straightforward. Essentially, you just make the sauce, assemble the kebabs and then grill everything. Then serve it with a juicy red and enjoy!

Beef and Vegetable Mixed Grill with Poblano Zhoug

Total: 45 MIN

4 Servings

2 large poblano peppers (about 8 ounces total)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup parsley leaves

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1 small garlic clove, peeled

Kosher salt

1 pound sirloin, cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon coriander

1 large fennel bulb, cut lengthwise into 8 wedges

2 large zucchini (1 1/2 pounds total), halved crosswise then sliced lengthwise 1/3 inch thick

Lemon wedges, for serving

1. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan, leaving about 1/3 of the grill for cooking over moderately low heat.

2. Lightly brush the poblano chiles with about 1 teaspoon of the oil and grill over moderately high heat, turning frequently, until blackened all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. Rub off the skin, then discard the stem and most of the seeds (the more seeds you leave in, the spicier it will be). Pull the pepper into strips and transfer to a food processor. Add the parsley, cilantro and garlic to the food processor and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a thin stream until a paste forms. Season generously with salt.

3. In a bowl, toss the beef cubes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and the cumin and coriander. Thread the beef onto 4 skewers.

4. Arrange the zucchini and fennel on a platter; brush with the remaining olive oil and season with salt. Grill the fennel over moderately high heat with one of the cut sides down until grill marks form, about 2 minutes. Turn so the other cut side is down and grill for about 2 minutes longer. Transfer the fennel to the cooler part of the grill while you grill the zucchini and beef.

5. Grill the zucchini over moderately high heat, turning once, until nicely charred and softened, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter. Grill the beef kebabs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned in spots, about 7 minutes for medium meat. Transfer the kebabs and fennel to the platter and serve with the sauce and lemon wedges.

One Serving 435 cal, 33 gm fat, 5.7 gm sat fat, 10 gm carb, 4 gm fiber, 24 gm protein.

Wine Soft, easy-drinking Cabernet-blend, like 2011 Hedges CMS Red.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Flank Steak Lettuce Cups with Lightly Sweet Riesling

F&W's Ultimate Guide to Beef Recipes

Wine Pairings Guide

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak