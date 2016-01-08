Healthy One-Pot Meals to Start the Year Off Right

It’s 2016—the beginning of a brand-new year. The gyms are packed, grocery stores can’t stock enough kale to satisfy the masses, and everyone is working hard to keep their New Year’s resolutions. But when did being healthy become so much work? Especially when it comes to eating right, getting good (and delicious) food into your body does not need to be an unpleasant project. Here at Food & Wine, we’re big fans of one-pot meals for their hearty quality and adaptability. To help you kick off the year right (and keep it going), here are five of our favorite no-fuss one-pot dinners. Try to approach these recipes as templates and not rigid guidelines—don’t have carrots? Swap in parnisps or potatoes. Can’t find shrimp? Use cubed white fish. Believe it or not, approaching your healthy-eating pledge with these simple, satisfying dishes might actually make it enjoyable.

Chickpea Vegetable Soup

This veg-heavy soup gets its silky texture from coconut milk and a punch of heat from store-bought harissa, a smoky red pepper paste from North Africa. The soup is also a good hearty dish for vegetarians; just swap the chicken stock for vegetable broth.

Roast Chicken with 40 Brussels Sprouts

This minimalist roast chicken is a playful take on the classic French dish with 40 cloves of garlic. Halfway through the chicken’s roasting time, scatter the caraway-spiked Brussels sprouts around the chicken in the roasting pan. They’ll absorb the flavor from the chicken fat and become tender and deliciously caramelized. If you’re not a fan of Brussels sprouts, add halved fingerling potatoes or even cubes of day-old bread and thinly sliced lemon—this dish is ripe for experimenting!

Thai One-Pot

This all-in-one dish involves cooking ground pork, mushrooms, peppers and rice in a single pan. The whole thing is brightened up with fresh, crunchy toppings like sliced radishes and scallions before serving. This dish is delicious as is, but if you're looking to embellish, some kimchi, sesame seeds or even a fried egg would be great here.

Beef and Farro Soup

Star chef Hugh Acheson lightens up a classic beef stew with the addition of chopped kale and nutty farro. He also adds extra umami by swirling white miso into the brothy base. This belly-warming winter meal begs for quality crusty bread for dipping (your diet will understand).

Tequila Chipotle Shrimp

What’s even better than a one-pot meal? One that's ready in 12 minutes! Store-bought ingredients like canned chipotle chile in adobo and fresh pineapple add quick flavor with little work. Also, using a quick cooking protein like shrimp makes this the perfect I-just-don’t-want-to-cook weeknight meal. Serve with warm tortillas and some fresh limes for squeezing and dinner is ready.