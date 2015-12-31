Healthy New Year's Day Bacon Breakfasts

Just because your New Year's resolutions kick in on the first, doesn’t mean you can't still enjoy crispy, meaty bacon—lots of it. In this video, our sister brand Sunset reveals the fastest way to cook bacon for a crowd.

Here, three amazing, healthy bacon breakfast recipes that are perfect for recovering from New Year's Eve.

This delicious breakfast features crispy bacon and eggs baked in a vibrant, fresh green sauce made with tomatillos, cilantro and scallions.

These fast, healthy burritos are filled with scrambled eggs, feta, turkey bacon and spinach.

Meaty bacon stars in this fast, healthy hash.