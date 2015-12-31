Healthy New Year's Day Bacon Breakfasts

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about the New Year.
Just because your New Year's resolutions kick in on the first, doesn’t mean you can't still enjoy crispy, meaty bacon—lots of it. In this video, our sister brand Sunset reveals the fastest way to cook bacon for a crowd.
Here, three amazing, healthy bacon breakfast recipes that are perfect for recovering from New Year's Eve.
1. Mexican Eggs in Purgatory
This delicious breakfast features crispy bacon and eggs baked in a vibrant, fresh green sauce made with tomatillos, cilantro and scallions.
2. Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs (lightened with egg whites), feta, turkey bacon and spinach fill these hearty burritos.
3. Poached Eggs with Chicken Hash
Meaty bacon stars in this fast, healthy hash.