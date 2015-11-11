The Health Benefits of Cucumbers and How to Eat More of Them

Cucumbers are rich in potassium, which has been shown to help lower blood pressure, and vitamin K, which is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. Cucumbers also contain fisetin, an anti-inflammatory substance that plays an important role in maintaining cognitive function. What is more, cucumbers can help lower the inflammatory response in the body and reduce the risk of certain cancers and cardiovascular diseases. They also happen to be delicious. From vibrant salads to spicy stir-fry, here are nine ways to take advantage of the cucumbers' potential health benefits.

1. Hot and Sour Cucumbers

Instead of serving cucumbers cold, try this tangy stir-fry featuring mushrooms spiced with ginger, garlic and jalapeño.

2. Polish-Inspired Cucumber Salad

This salad celebrates the humble cucumber in its raw and pickled state.

3. Spicy Stir-Fried Cucumbers with Shredded Chicken

Cucumbers are often overlooked as a stir-fry ingredient, but they shouldn't be: They're tender, crisp and juicy.

4. Whole Wheat Pasta with Tofu and Cucumber

This fast pasta salad is reminiscent of Japanese soba-noodle dishes.

5. Cucumber Salad

Cucumbers combined with sugar, salt, red wine vinegar and thinly sliced onion make a supereasy, delicious side dish.

6. Filipino Salad Crêpes

Chef Paul Qui's light crêpes are filled with a crisp and refreshing julienned salad of cucumber, carrot, daikon and green mango.

7. Cucumber Fried Rice

This terrific take on fried rice features cucumbers, salami and arugula.

8. Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Chef Bill Kim marinates these cucumbers for just two hours, so they're still crisp.

9. Dill Pickles

These incredibly simple pickles have just the right amount of garlic and dill.

10. Whipped Feta with Cucumbers

Olive oil-marinated cucumbers are fantastic served with this airy feta spread.

11. Cucumber Cocktail with Chamomile Tonic

This refreshing, unsweetened cocktail makes a great digestif.