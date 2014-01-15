Hawaiian Food Hits the Mainland

Homesick transplants and other Spamophiles are transforming food across America, even adding island flavors to classics like burgers and eggs Benedict.

Tropical Burgers Guava-rum sauce and other island accents amp up patties at Santa Monica, CA's Pono Burger. ponoburger.com

Hawaiian Home Cooking in Brooklyn At her Williamsburg restaurant, Onomea, Hilo native Crystalyn Costa uses family recipes for the dishes she misses most, like Kalua pig and shoyu shrimp skewers. "It's authentic home cooking," she says, "the way my grandma used to make it." @onomeanyc

Li Hing Mui Powder Online Made with salted dried plums and five-spice seasoning, the li hing mui powder that flavors some of the popsicles from Hawaii's OnoPops is now sold at onopops.com. Try it on popcorn or frozen desserts.

Spam in L.A. At her new Los Angeles spot, Mud Hen Tavern, Susan Feniger tops Spam musubi (a rice-seaweed snack) with a poached egg and wasabi hollandaise. mudhentavern.com

Shave Ice 2.0 Reimagining the Hawaiian dessert shave ice (a popular snow cone–like treat with syrup), the Kuma Snow Cream shop in Las Vegas's Chinatown sells flavors like taro and mango. kumasnowcream.com

Related: Roy Choi in Hawaii

Best New Restaurants on Oahu

Winter Escapes