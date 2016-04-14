Have these Sydney Chefs Invented the New Avocado Toast?

Licorice Toast

Pureed soft black licorice and licorice root lend a dramatic black color to Yellow’s sweet and salty licorice bread, served grilled with housemade cultured butter. yellowsydney.com.au.

Pancakes with Miso Butterscotch

At chic minimalist café Edition Coffee Roasters, Japanese and Nordic flavors merge in pancakes with pineapple and miso butterscotch. editioncoffeeroasters.com.

Corn Fritters

Preternaturally innovative breakfast spot Bills is said to be the birthplace of avocado toast. Now the sweet corn fritters with avocado salsa (above, top) are the dish to order. bills.com.au.

Breakfast Salad

The signature breakfast salad at Ruby’s Diner—poached eggs, avocado, kale, broccoli, almonds and soft feta cheese—is a nutritional powerhouse. rubysdiner.com.au.