Harness Strawberries' Superpowers with These 10 Recipes

The local strawberry season is starting in many parts of the country—and if the taste of these sweet, juicy superfruits isn't tempting enough for you, consider their health benefits: Recent medical studies at Harvard University and the Illinois Institute of Technology have shown that eating strawberries could decrease the risk of developing diabetes. Previous studies have also linked strawberry consumption to lower cholesterol levels and reduced heart attack risk. What's more, they may also help with memory function and the prevention of Alzheimer's. In the interest of good health, we've pulled together some of our favorite recipes that show off this great fruit—from drinks to desserts.

1. No-Cook Strawberry Jam

Store it in the freezer to maintain its just-picked flavor.

2. Strawberry Mousse with Strawberry Salad

Like strawberries and cream but with mascarpone-enriched mousse.

3. Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

With a crisp, dry rosé, this says summer.

4. Strawberry-Ricotta Tartlets

Intended as dessert, but they make a dream breakfast, too.

5. Watermelon-Strawberry Agua Fresca

Super-refreshing on its own, but even better with tequila or vodka.

6. Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Yogurt brings out the tanginess in strawberries.

7. Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho

Strawberries make for an interesting twist on this chilled soup.

8. Strawberry-Champagne Granita Blend

Blend strawberries with sparkling wine for an easy dessert.

9. Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Coconut water adds a touch of sweetness to this dairy-free smoothie.

10. Honey-Lime Strawberries with Whipped Cream

Try them over lemon sorbet for a sweet-tart dessert.

