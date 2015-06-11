Harness Strawberries' Superpowers with These 10 Recipes

Kick off strawberry season with these 10 great recipes. 

Christine Quinlan
June 11, 2015

The local strawberry season is starting in many parts of the country—and if the taste of these sweet, juicy superfruits isn't tempting enough for you, consider their health benefits: Recent medical studies at Harvard University and the Illinois Institute of Technology have shown that eating strawberries could decrease the risk of developing diabetes. Previous studies have also linked strawberry consumption to lower cholesterol levels and reduced heart attack risk. What's more, they may also help with memory function and the prevention of Alzheimer's. In the interest of good health, we've pulled together some of our favorite recipes that show off this great fruit—from drinks to desserts.

1. No-Cook Strawberry Jam 
Store it in the freezer to maintain its just-picked flavor.

2. Strawberry Mousse with Strawberry Salad 
Like strawberries and cream but with mascarpone-enriched mousse.

3. Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds 
With a crisp, dry rosé, this says summer.

4. Strawberry-Ricotta Tartlets 
Intended as dessert, but they make a dream breakfast, too.

5. Watermelon-Strawberry Agua Fresca 
Super-refreshing on its own, but even better with tequila or vodka. 

6. Strawberry Frozen Yogurt 
Yogurt brings out the tanginess in strawberries.

7. Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho 
Strawberries make for an interesting twist on this chilled soup. 

8. Strawberry-Champagne Granita Blend 
Blend strawberries with sparkling wine for an easy dessert.

9. Strawberry-Almond Smoothie 
Coconut water adds a touch of sweetness to this dairy-free smoothie.

10. Honey-Lime Strawberries with Whipped Cream 
Try them over lemon sorbet for a sweet-tart dessert.

