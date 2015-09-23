"Happy Birthday to You" Is in the Public Domain, So Make a Cake!

This towering dessert is made up of layers of super-moist, almost puddinglike coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, then topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut. The recipe is from Cynthia Wong, pastry chef in Decatur, Georgia. The cake may look intimidating, but it's easy to make: "Just pop the layers out of the baking pans and slap them together," Wong says.

Con Poulos

An 80-year-long copyright nightmare has finally come to an end: "Happy Birthday to You" is now in the public domain.

F&W Editors
September 23, 2015

An 80-year-long copyright nightmare has finally come to an end: "Happy Birthday to You" is now in the public domain after a federal court judge in Los Angeles ruled that the copyright applied to a particular arrangement of the song, rather than the song itself. That means TV shows, movies and, most important, restaurants can finally put the song to use. Hopefully we’ll see a big drop-off in strange happy birthday chants shouted out by restaurant waitstaff. Here, seven terrific birthday cake recipes to celebrate the momentous occasion.

1. Baked Alaska Birthday Cake 
This ultimate birthday cake features three flavors of ice cream, moist chocolate cake, nutty ganache and fluffy meringue.

2. Chocolate Blackout Cake 
Pastry star Gale Gand layers her phenomenal, high-rising cake with an intensely chocolaty custard and coats it with cake crumbs.

3. Caramel Layer Cake 
This impressive cake is encased in a fudge-like caramel frosting.

4. Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries 
You can adorn this deliciously moist cake in almost any way.

5. Marble Cake with Chocolate Frosting 
This layer cake recipe combines moist, spongy cake and frosting that’s a perfect balance between sweet and buttery.

6. Crunchy Milk Chocolate–Peanut Butter Layer Cake 
The genius of this cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies.

7. Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Filling 
This towering dessert is made up of layers of supermoist, almost pudding-like coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, then topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut.

