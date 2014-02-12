Happy Birthday, Paul Bocuse!

Today is the 88th birthday of legendary chef Paul Bocuse. As a key figure in the nouvelle cuisine movement, Bocuse ushered in an era of light, fresh and ingredient-driven French cooking that's been hugely influential for generations of chefs since. An example of Bocuse's style: His wonderfully tangy chicken in vinegar sauce, which calls for significantly less butter than the classic poulet au vinaigre de vin. Make the dish tonight to celebrate Bocuse's wonderful contributions to the cooking world, which also include the Bocuse d'Or competition and his signature soupe aux truffes (truffle soup).

