Happy Birthday, Paul Bocuse!

Celebrate the legendary French chef with one of his incredible recipes. 

F&W Editors
February 11, 2014

Today is the 88th birthday of legendary chef Paul Bocuse. As a key figure in the nouvelle cuisine movement, Bocuse ushered in an era of light, fresh and ingredient-driven French cooking that's been hugely influential for generations of chefs since. An example of Bocuse's style: His wonderfully tangy chicken in vinegar sauce, which calls for significantly less butter than the classic poulet au vinaigre de vin. Make the dish tonight to celebrate Bocuse's wonderful contributions to the cooking world, which also include the Bocuse d'Or competition and his signature soupe aux truffes (truffle soup).

Related: More French Recipes
Healthy French Recipes
Endangered French Classics

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up