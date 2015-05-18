The Hands-Off Way to Form Ideal Burger Patties

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen hamburger helper Justin Chapple demonstrates his easy hands-off approach to forming a perfect patty. All you need is ground beef and two takeout container lids.

May 18, 2015

One of F&W’s top burger commandments is thou shalt not overwork the ground beef. If you take too much time to form the patty, the heat from your hands emulsifies the fat and results in tough, chewy burgers. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen hamburger helper Justin Chapple demonstrates his easy hands-off approach to forming a perfect patty. All you need is ground beef and two takeout container lids.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

