This Hamburger Cake is The Perfect Memorial Day Dessert

The only thing better than a cheeseburger and fries for dinner is a cheeseburger and fries for dessert.
Memorial Day, the unofficial kick-off to summer, is best celebrated with a cook-out. There's nothing quite like dining al fresco while eating a burger right off the grill. (With fries, of course.) But sometimes even that is not enough. If, like me, you are a sugar addict, you might also want to make a burger cake.
Here's how to do it. Fries included.
You will need:
Two 8-inch round yellow cakes, chilled
One 8-inch round yellow cake, trimmed to a 7-inch-round, chilled
2 cups chocolate (or light brown) frosting
Pearled sugar, optional
½ cup green frosting
One 8-inch round brownie
1 large homemade mango fruit leather, or 1 storebought orange fruit roll-up (See below video for instructions on making one at home)
½ cup red frosting
½ cup yellow frosting
2 kiwis, peeled and cut into coins with a crinkle cutter
1 pound cake
- Make the bun: Place one 8-inch round cake on a cake plate or platter. Using an offset spatula, frost the sides and top of the cake with ½ cup of the chocolate frosting.
- On an inverted baking sheet lined with parchment paper, place the remaining 8-inch round cake. Using an offset spatula, spread ¼ cup of the chocolate frosting on the top of the cake. Place the 7-inch cake directly on top. Using a serrated knife, round off the sides of the cakes to shape them into a rounded dome (see video). Chill the cake for 30 minutes.
- Frost the dome with the remaining chocolate frosting. Sprinkle the top of the dome with pearled sugar—these will be your "sesame seeds."
- Add the condiments: To make the "lettuce," use a piping bag filled with the green frosting and fitted with a petal tip. Decoratively pipe the frosting around the edge of the 8-inch cake on the cake stand. Carefully, place the brownie on top of the green frosting so that the frosting is visible from the sides.
- Add the "cheese": Place the mango leather on top of the brownie.
- Squirt the "ketchup" and "mustard" (red and yellow frosting) on top of the "cheese." Then top with the kiwi "pickles."
- Carefully transfer the top bun from the baking sheet to top off the cake.
- Make the fries: Using a crinkle cutter, cut the pound cake on all sides and then into 3-inch sized pieces. Transfer them to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake in a 325 oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes, flipping the "fries" halfway through. Serve with extra "ketchup."
For a more detailed step-by-step, check out the video below: