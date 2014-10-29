Halloween PSA: There's Bug Juice in Your Candy!

By now, we're no strangers to eating insects. Fried grasshoppers are popular snacks and one of the offerings on JetBlue in the near future just might be Exo Bars, which are made with high protein roasted cricket flour. Gimmicky chocolate coverd ants and tequila worms and spiders in lollipops have always been popular gag gifts, but as it turns out, there is also insect material lurking nearby in the candy jar. The shiny coating on chocolates and other sweets (and apples and other shiny fruits too), innocuously called confectioner's glaze or candy glaze on the wrapper, is made from a secretion from the female laccifer lacca insect (or she-lac bug). I'm not naming names, but if you're a vegan or squeamish, be sure to check out the list of ingredients before your Halloween binge.

