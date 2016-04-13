Gwyneth Paltrow is Not Into Dill

Actress, lifestyle guru, and cookbook author Gwyneth Paltrow is all about using fresh produce and ingredients—but when it comes to one herb in particular, she is emphatically not on board.

"I really don't like dill," she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "It really offends me."

Paltrow, who has been making the rounds to promote her new cookbook, It's All Easy (out now via Grand Central Publishing), also spoke about her distaste for prepackaged salads, microwaves, and canned cheese—aversions that make sense given her famously pro-organic eating habits.

"I believe in old fashioned ways of heating things up," she said, of not having a microwave. "It's really not so tough to put an oven on or gasoline steaming. It's like five minutes."

As for pre-made salads, "it's really easy to make your own salad at home. It's cheaper, it's healthier, you know what's in it," she said. That, plus, "I've had some great experiences with the grab-and-go salad, and some really, really terrible ones."

We're not going to object to the beauty of a homemade salad. And sure, it's true that microwaves are not strictly necessary. Spray cheese? Obviously inferior to actual cheese. But we can't condone's Paltrow's anti-dill sentiment. Dill is a beautiful herb. A sprinkling of dill will pull together a cool summer soup, or a simple yogurt dressing. Dill pickles are foods of the gods. You can even put dill in delicious cream biscuits. Gwyneth, we would like to humbly challenge you to rethink your anti-dill stance. There is so much in this world you are doing right. It's time to add loving dill to the list.