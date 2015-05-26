Gwyneth Paltrow Launches a Line of Healthy Takeout Foods, But You Can Make Her Best Recipes Yourself

Great news for Goop enthusiasts: Gwyneth Paltrow has teamed up with fitness guru Tracy Anderson and Maria Baum to create 3 Green Hearts, a super-healthy line of take-out foods. The gluten-free, organic meals and juices will be available at Anderson’s Hamptons fitness studios, Hamptons Magazine reports. There’s no word yet about when 3 Green Hearts will start dishing out quinoa salads, kale ravioli and, according the article, frosting shots. To tide you over, here are six delicious, good-for-you recipes from Paltrow.

1. Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti

This pasta is an ode to the mountains of fried zucchini Paltrow ate at Elio’s, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, growing up.

2. Hot Niçoise Salad

In this recipe, Paltrow transforms one of her favorite salads into a hearty and healthy one-dish dinner.

3. Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers

Turkey burgers are a popular lunch at Paltrow’s house, where she serves them on toasted brioche buns with Swiss cheese and pickled jalapeños.

4. French-Onion-Style White Bean Soup

“I’ve always loved the idea of French onion soup,” Paltrow says, “without actually liking the soup itself.” This is her lighter take on it.

5. Gwyneth’s Clams

Paltrow created this tasty recipe off the cuff. It couldn’t be simpler.

6. Parmesan Asparagus with Poached Eggs

This simple, elegant recipe combines three foods that Paltrow adores: fresh spring asparagus, tons of Parmesan and poached eggs.

Related: 28 Healthy Desserts

10 Good-for-You Cocktails

34 Fast and Healthy Shrimp Dishes