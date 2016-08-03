Is Guy Fieri Writing a Vegetarian Cookbook?

When you think of the world's great vegetable chefs, Guy Fieri—the pointy-haired Food Network host—probably does not come mind. But as it turns out, the restaurateur and TV personality has aspirations to write a book that's all about the veg.

According to People, Fieri—who serves many meats (some drenched in Donkey Sauce) at his various restaurants—says he has long enjoyed cooking meals for his vegetarian friends and family members. "I always tell my family—and they laugh about it—but someday I will write a vegetarian book," Fieri says. The host adds that his vegetarian cousin often tells him, "You're my favorite vegetarian chef."

Apparently, Fieri first began exploring the world of vegetarian cooking in 2011, while his sister, Morgan, was battling cancer. Fieri taught himself to prepare meat-free meals for her to eat during treatment. "At first, people think about vegetarian food like, 'Here's some veggies. Here's some pasta.' But there's so much more you can do in the vegetarian and vegan world," he says.

Though it's unlikely Fieri himself will take the vegetarian road any time soon—he recently opened a number of barbecue smokehouses on Carnival cruise ships—the chef has shown support for a number of vegan and vegetarian restaurants, including The Herbivorous Butcher, a vegan butcher shop in Minnesota that was featured on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.