Guinea Hen is the New Chicken

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in five years. Here’s what they predicted.

Unless you hunt, regularly seek out game birds or frequent medieval feasts, you probably haven’t had a lot of guinea hen. But if chef Emeril Lagasse has his way, you will be eating more of it soon. “If I see it on a menu I’ll order,” he says. “I like the taste and texture. It’s richer than chicken, with more dark meat.”

With its flavorful, juicy meat, guinea hen is the perfect beginning-of-fall roast. Here, six great recipes to try.

Confit of Guinea Hen Legs with Prunes and Honey

For the ultimate fowl dish, these guinea hen legs are baked in duck fat.

Roasted Guinea Hens with Braised Vegetables

Though the meat here is rich, it’s served on watercress with radishes and lemon wedges for a brightly balanced dish.

Roasted Guinea Hen Mediterranean Style

This guinea hen is roasted on top of a ratatouille-esque mix of vegetables.

Roast Guinea Hens with Cumin-Date Sauce

Plump dried dates give this dish its richness and complexity.

Roast Guinea Hens with Prosciutto and Endives

This crowd-pleasing recipe pairs roasted guinea hens with caramelized endives, lightly wilted dandelion greens and crisp prosciutto.

Roasted Guinea Hen with Red Wine Thyme Sauce

A classic Burgundian dish, this roast merits a really great bottle of Pinot Noir.

