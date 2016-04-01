The Groundfridge is a Brilliant Pre-Fab Root Cellar

Before there were refrigerators, there were root cellars. The underground food storage facilities are essentially just really nice holes, but they do a terrific job of naturally keeping supplies at a constant, low temperature. While things like climate controlled pantries and, of course, refrigerators made root cellars somewhat redundant, you can’t deny that it would be cool to have one of your own to store all your homemade pickle projects and CSA scores. Now, you can have one of your own—pre-made. All you need to do is dig the hole.

Created by Dutch designer Floris Schoonderbeek, the Groundfridge (which is a great name) is a pre-fab root cellar. It’s a six-and-a-half foot wide spherical structure made of ultra-thin fiberglass, complete with stairs, shelving and a door. Watertight, electricity-free and ready to be buried upon delivery, the Groundfridge uses the earth’s natural coolness to maintain a temperature of 50-54 degrees Farenheit all year round.

Right now, Groundfridges are available in Belgium and the Netherlands, but Schoonderbeek hopes that he’ll be shipping his underground hobbit holes to the US by the end of the year. Sounds like something you’d be interested in? Start saving. The Groundfridge costs nearly $10,000.

[h/t Wired]