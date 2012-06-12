Grilled Chicken with Homemade Harissa

Christopher Columbus discovered two very different important things: America and harissa, North Africa's fantastically spicy condiment made from chiles. According to NPR's food blog, The Salt, upon arriving in what would become Central America, the explorer and his crew discovered chiles—which Mexican cultures had been using for centuries—and sent them back to Europe, where they were distributed throughout Spanish and Portuguese colonies such as those in Africa. North Africans embraced the peppers and transformed them into delicious, sweat-inducing harissa. While today the sauce is available for purchase in stores, harissa is easy to make and this recipe for Harissa Chicken with Green-Chile-and-Tomato Salad uses the homemade chile sauce as both a marinade and an accompaniment.

