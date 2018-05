This is my weekend barbecue chicken go-to meal. It's got it all, and there is nothing better than grilled chicken, juicy and robust, with char where you want it, bursting with herbed intensity. The combination of methods (marinating, platform grilling, sauce on the side, etc.) layers flavor in a way that is hard to beat. SEE RECIPE »

See More of Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures

Related: Delicious Grilled Chicken

Cookout Party Recipes

Summer Grilling