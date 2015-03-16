Gregory Gourdet's Crazy-Easy Gluten-Free Cookies

Top Chef Season 12 alum Gregory Gourdet of Departure restaurant in Portland, Oregon has adhered to a “paleo-inspired” diet on and off for the last six years, eschewing gluten and dairy as part of a healthy lifestyle that includes training for triathlons and ultra marathons. As a result, he’s become an expert on healthy snacking. He gave the Food & Wine team a quick tutorial in alternative flour: almond flour, he says, works well in tart bases and cookies; coconut flour is a dense, strong thickener, ideal in a blend, and tapioca flour is a good middle ground between dense and light. He shared his recipe for ultra simple gluten-free almond cookies, which still astonishes him: “It’s really weird. I don’t understand how this recipe works, but it does. And you can bake the cookies crispy or soft, depending on your preference.” We can't wait to give them a test drive, as we are obsessed with Gourdet's gluten-free chocolate-almond thumbprint cookies too.

Quick Gluten-Free Almond Cookies

6 2/3 cups almond meal

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 1/2 cups maple syrup

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

2 Tbsp + 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and work until a smooth dough forms. Wrap dough in plastic and chill. Roll dough between two sheets of parchment paper into 1/16” thick layer. Cut or punch desired shape carefully as dough is soft. Place bottom sheet of parchment and dough on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 7 minutes or until toasted and set. Bake up to two minutes longer for a crispier cookie.

