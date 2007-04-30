Greening the Kitchen, Part 2

Kristin Donnelly
April 30, 2007

In part 1 of this “series,” I offered some general tips about green kitchen renovations I’ve learned over the past year or so. Here are some of my favorite sites with more information about creating an eco-friendly kitchen:

- Natural Built Home This Minneapolis retail store sells all kinds of products needed for a green home renovation, from cotton fiber insulation to recycled glass tiles. I especially love the recycled metal sinks and funky light fixtures from Eleek. The store's Web site has terrific photography and products can be purchased online.

- Inhabitat While not just focused on the home, this up-to-the minute design blog is a must-read for anyone interested in green issues.

- TreeHugger This popular and constantly updated site dedicated to all things green has superuseful guides on making eco-conscious changes and choices.

- Food & Wine has a number of archived stories that feature green kitchens and products. Check out some fun new recycled and sustainable countertops here; green ideas from four innovative restaurants here; and eco-friendly countertops, paints and cleaners here. In the June issue, look for the results of our green cleaning test plus new sustainable lines of kitchen cabinetry.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up