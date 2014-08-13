Green Eggs and Ham

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

I like hard-boiled eggs with a deep-golden, sticky yolk. When I prepared the eggs for dinner one night, however, I overcooked them so the yolk was pale and powdery. Instead of relegating them to a mayo-based salad, I grated them to toss with tender lettuce, green beans, ham and a mustardy dressing. In the end, it was a perfect dish to serve with a simple white from Gascony.

Ham & Egg Salad with Basil

Total: 30 MIN

2 Servings

2 eggs, unpeeled

Salt

½ pound green beans

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 to 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small head of romaine or red-leaf lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

½ cup basil leaves, torn

4 slices of ham

Freshly ground pepper

1. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs and cook for 9 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to lift the eggs out of the pan, cool under cold water and peel.

2. Generously salt the water, then add the green beans. Boil until the beans are just tender, about 6 minutes. Drain and cool under cold water.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, then gradually add in the oil in a thin steam. Add the green beans, lettuce, basil and ham and toss. Grate the eggs on the coarse holes of a grater over the salad, then toss again. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve with Sourdough bread.

One serving 357 cal, 22 gm fat, 3.8 gm sat fat, 22 gm carb, 11 gm fiber, 22 gm protein.

Wine A refreshing white from France’s Gascogne region, such as 2013 Domaine des Cassagnoles Blanc.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

